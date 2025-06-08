Webb did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks over six innings against Atlanta. He struck out 10.

Webb struck out 10 or more batters for the fourth time this season Saturday. San Francisco's ace has been both consistent and effective, pitching to a 2.58 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 87.1 innings in 14 starts. If he maintains this level of performance all year, the 28-year-old is on pace to record his first sub-3.00 ERA season since 2022 and set a career high in strikeouts.