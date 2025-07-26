Webb (9-8) allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four over four innings to take the loss versus the Mets on Friday.

This matched Webb's shortest start of the year, and it's the second time in three outings he's allowed six earned runs. Over that span, he's given up 16 runs in 15.1 innings, an unusual stretch of poor performances for the ace right-hander. Webb is now at a 3.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 144:30 K:BB through 135.2 innings across 22 starts. He had been pitching at a career-best level through the end of June, so this could simply be a bit of regression, especially against a tough sequence of opponents (Dodgers, Blue Jays and Mets). Webb will look to right the ship in his next start, which is projected to be a favorable home matchup versus the Pirates next week.