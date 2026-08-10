Giants' Logan Webb: Tosses eight innings in no-decision

Webb did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Tigers, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out two over eight innings.

Webb allowed just one hit through his first five innings before Detroit opened the sixth with back-to-back singles, eventually leading to his lone run allowed. Despite the excellent outing, San Francisco's offense managed only one run in the extra-inning loss. Webb has been an absolute workhorse since the beginning of June, completing at least six innings in 11 of his 12 starts, including four outings of eight innings. His swing-and-miss ability remains modest with a 10 percent swinging-strike rate, but a groundball rate north of 50 percent continues to make him a strong contributor in the ratio categories.