Webb (11-8) took the loss Tuesday versus the Padres, allowing just one unearned run on four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Webb was fairly solid, but the Padres were able to scrape together a run in the sixth inning with the help of an error. The Padres added on in the seventh and the Giants couldn't catch up, sending Webb to his season-high third consecutive loss. The right-hander still has a solid 3.22 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP and 137:46 K:BB through 165 innings across 27 starts this year. He'll look to snap the losing streak in a tough road start versus the Dodgers next week, which will likely be the first in a two-start week for Webb.