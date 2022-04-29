site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Matthew Boyd: Throwing program progressing
RotoWire Staff
Boyd (elbow) played catch Thursday and threw a side session Friday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
He continues to make small progress in his throwing program, but we won't see him until June at the earliest, given that he is on the 60-day injured list.
