Delaplane (elbow) was traded from the Mariners to the Giants on Monday in exchange for cash considerations, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Delaplane had a delayed start to spring training this year, and he failed to make an appearance this year before he underwent Tommy John surgery in late April. The right-hander will miss the rest of the 2021 campaign and could also be sidelined for the first portion of next season. Delaplane was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following the trade.