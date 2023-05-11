Manaea (1-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing eight runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks over 2.2 innings during an 11-6 loss to the Nationals. He struck out four.

Manaea continues to struggle with his new team, posting a 7.96 ERA and 1.77 ERA over his first eight appearances (six starts) with the Giants. If the left-hander can't turn it around soon, he could be relegated to the bullpen when Alex Wood (hamstring) is activated off the 15-day injured list, which could come as soon as this weekend.