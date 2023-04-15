Manaea didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-5 extra-innings loss to the Tigers, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk over 3.1 innings while striking out four.

The veteran lefty needed 82 pitches (53 strikes) to record just 10 outs and exited the game with the Giants down 2-1, but Manaea was taken off the hook for the loss when J.D. Davis (leg) went yard in the eighth to tie things up and force extra innings. Manaea has a 13:4 K:BB in 11.1 innings over his first three appearances (two starts) this season, but that comes with a 4.76 ERA and 4.70 FIP. He'll remain in the rotation for now, and lines up for a road tilt against the Marlins next week.