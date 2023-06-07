Manaea allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over 4.2 innings Tuesday versus the Rockies. He did not factor in the decision but picked up a hold.

Manaea started to get into some trouble in the seventh inning, but the Giants had built up enough of a lead to cruise to the win. Over his previous four appearances, he'd yielded just two runs (one earned) across 10.2 innings, but this was a modestly successful outing in Colorado for the struggling southpaw. He's at a 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 52:20 K:BB through 41.1 innings over 13 appearances (six starts) this season. Manaea's likely to continue in this bulk-relief role for his next projected appearance over the weekend versus the Cubs.