Manaea allowed a run on one hit and struck out two over 1.1 innings in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals. He did not factor in the decision.

Manaea was initially lined up to start Tuesday, but the Giants opted to go with John Brebbia as an opener. Manaea then appeared in the second inning and got four outs in what amounted to a bullpen game for San Francisco. With a 6.61 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB across 16.1 innings, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 31-year-old southpaw end up as a bulk reliever against some righty-heavy lineups later in the season. Manager Gabe Kapler is no stranger to using an opener, though it was typically out of necessity with a banged-up rotation in 2022. Since Manaea stayed on his typical schedule, he should be tentatively expected to make his next appearance in Houston next week.