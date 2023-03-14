Manaea has allowed six earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out 10 over eight innings through three Cactus League starts.

It's encouraging to see Manaea missing bats frequently, but what contact has been made against him has often landed for a hit. The 31-year-old southpaw is coming off of his worst season in the majors, in which he posted a 4.96 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 158 innings for the Padres. The Giants have a solid track record of getting the most out of their pitchers, but it'll be on Manaea to pitch well enough to retain his spot in what's shaping up to be a crowded competition for a place in the rotation.