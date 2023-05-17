The Giants moved Manaea to the bullpen prior to Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Phillies, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manaea was spotted warming up while the Giants were nursing a 4-2 lead in the eighth inning, but he ultimately went unused. At least in the short term, the Giants are likely to limit Manaea's usage to lower-leverage spots or lefty-on-lefty matchups after he's stumbled to a 7.96 ERA and 1.77 WHIP across 26 innings in his first eight outings (six starts) since signing a two-year, $25 million deal during the offseason. Ross Stripling will stick in the rotation over Manaea now that the Giants have five healthy starters again following Alex Wood's recent return from the injured list.