Manaea (2-2) earned the win over Minnesota on Monday, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out eight batters over 3.2 scoreless innings.

Manaea was recently moved to the bullpen after struggling for much of the campaign, but he took on what amounted to nearly a full starting workload Monday, tossing 83 pitches over 3.2 frames. The southpaw somewhat struggled with his control and issued three walks, but he countered that by fanning eight batters, tying his season-high mark. Manaea will likely be down multiple days given his hefty pitch count, and he could move back into the rotation or continue to pitch bulk innings behind an opener with Ross Stripling (back) recently placed on the 15-day IL.