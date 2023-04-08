Manaea did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over six innings in a 6-5 loss to the Royals. He struck out eight.

Manaea deserved better, but Ross Stripling and the San Francisco bullpen couldn't hold the lead after he exited. The only run Manaea allowed came in the sixth when he gave up a solo home run to Bobby Witt, and outside of that there was very little trouble for the 31-year-old southpaw. Manaea was making his first start of the year after throwing two ineffective innings of relief Monday against the White Sox, and he's forged a 4.50 ERA over his first eight frames of 2023.