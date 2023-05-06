Manaea (1-1) earned the win Friday, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings in a 6-4 victory over Milwaukee. He struck out six.

Manaea finally earned a victory amid his nightmarish start to the season. The former Athletic now has a 7.33 ERA on the year as well as a hefty 1.63 WHIP. The southpaw should not be considered a reliable option until he strings together some quality starts. Friday was just the second time all season that Manaea hasn't given up a home run.