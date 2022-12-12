Manaea signed a two-year, $25 million contract with the Giants on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Manaea will remain in the NL West after spending the 2022 campaign with the Padres, going 8-9 while posting a 4.96 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 156 strikeouts over 158 innings in 30 appearances, including 28 starts. The 30-year-old will provide the Giants with another left-handed option in their starting rotation behind ace Logan Webb. In 2023, Manaea will look to bring his pitching numbers back down closer to his career 3.86 ERA and 1.20 WHIP that he had produced over his first five seasons in the MLB prior to 2022.
