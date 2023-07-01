Manaea (3-3) earned the win Friday over the Mets, allowing a hit and striking out one in a scoreless inning.

Manaea became the pitcher of record after Patrick Bailey's go-ahead home run in the eighth inning. It's a positive end to an otherwise rough month for Manaea, who has allowed nine runs over 15.2 innings across six appearances. He's been back in a traditional relief role over his last three outings after serving as a bulk reliever earlier in the month. For the season, the southpaw has a 5.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 67:22 K:BB through 52.1 innings over 18 appearances (six starts). With the Giants' rotation nearing full health again, he'll likely remain a reliever for the foreseeable future.