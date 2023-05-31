Manaea (2-3) allowed an unearned run on four hits and struck out three over four innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Pirates.

Manaea uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Rodolfo Castro to score the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, and the Giants couldn't pull even again. Over his last four outings, all in relief, Manaea has been solid, allowing two runs (one earned) over 10.2 innings with a 16:3 K:BB. It looks like the Giants are content with the southpaw working behind a bulk reliever for the foreseeable future. He's now at a 5.89 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 47:19 K:BB through 36.2 innings over 12 outings (six starts) this season. The Giants can get by with four starters for a while with off days Thursday and Monday, so Manaea should be available to mop up innings versus Baltimore this weekend or in Colorado next week.