Manaea will start for the Giants on Saturday against the Royals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Manaea came out of the bullpen in his first appearance of the season Monday against the White Sox and gave up three earned runs on two hits and two walks over two innings of work. Now he steps into a rotation spot, at least for the time being. Giants manager Gabe Kapler has been noncommittal about steadily deploying a six-man starting mix.