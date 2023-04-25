Manaea, who had been on turn to take the hill Tuesday against the Cardinals, isn't expected to make a start during the Giants' three-game series with St. Louis, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Due to the Cardinals' right-handed-heavy lineup, Giants manager Gabe Kapler seems content to optimize matchups by pushing the left-handed Manaea to the back of the team's pitching schedule. Manaea could still be available out of the bullpen for the series in St. Louis, though Kapler would presumably look to spare him from facing off against the right-handed trio of Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras. John Brebbia is scheduled to serve as an opening pitcher Tuesday, with right-hander Jakob Junis looking like the top candidate to cover the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen once Brebbia exits the contest. Right-handers Anthony DeSclafani and Logan Webb are slated to start the final two games of the series versus the Cardinals.