Gott blew the save and picked up the loss Saturday against Oakland, pitching two-thirds of an inning and allowing four runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two.

Gott began the game a perfect 4-for-4 in save opportunities, but he was pounded by the Athletics for the second straight day to blow his first save of the campaign. The right-hander entered the series against Oakland having yielded only one earned run over six innings, but he has been knocked around for nine earned runs while registering only three outs over the last two games to drive his ERA all the way up to an unsightly 12.86.