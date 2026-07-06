Giants' Tyler Mahle: Takes no-decision Sunday

Mahle allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and struck out five without walking a batter over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Sunday.

Mahle was mostly able to limit mistakes, but the Rockies still got enough traffic on the bases to make this a tough outing. He has given up just one home run over three starts since he returned from a hamstring strain, which has helped him avoid truly awful starts. He's still struggling overall with a 5.70 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 69:29 K:BB through 71 innings over 14 starts. Mahle is lined up for a rematch at home versus the Rockies in his next start.