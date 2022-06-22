Rogers (1-3) earned the win Tuesday versus Atlanta. He pitched two perfect innings and struck out one.

With Anthony DeSclafani (ankle) going just three innings in his return, the Giants' bullpen was asked to soak up the remaining six innings. Rogers did his part well, keeping runs off the board for the third time in his last four outings. The right-hander has had some mixed results this year with a 5.01 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB through 32.1 innings across 32 appearances. He's added 10 holds and a blown save while continuing to function in a mostly high-leverage role despite some inconsistent pitching.