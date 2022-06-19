Rogers walked one and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn a hold in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Pirates.

Rogers has had some shaky outings this year, but he's managed to log a 2.02 ERA over his last 13.1 innings while earning two holds in that span. The right-hander is up to 10 holds, a blown save and an 0-2 record through 30 appearances. He's posted a 5.04 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB across 30.1 innings, but he remains in a high-leverage role on a 37-27 team, so he should continue to get looks for holds even if Camilo Doval and Jake McGee command most of the save chances.