The Giants reinstated Flores (knee) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Flores landed on the injured list June 28 due to right knee tendinitis, and he's been given the green light to return to the active after slightly more than a minimum-length stay on the IL. The 32-year-old has slashed just .206/.282/.317 with 25 RBI in 227 plate appearances, though he'll presumably continue to split reps at first base with LaMonte Wade.