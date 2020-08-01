Flores went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, two total runs scored and a walk in Friday's 9-2 win over the Rangers.

Flores' go-ahead homer off Rangers starter Mike Minor in the fifth inning gave the Giants a lead they would not relinquish. Batting second and manning first base, Flores later drew a walk and scored on a Donovan Solano single in the seventh. With the Giants' infield fully healthy, Flores may be limited to a utility role. He's batting .300 with two homers, six RBI and three runs scored in 32 plate appearances this season.