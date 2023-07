Flores went 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.

Flores has knocked an extra-base hit in four of his last six games. He's put together a strong July, going 28-for-71 (.394) over 21 contests with five home runs and nine RBI. While he's not an everyday player, Flores continues to provide steady cover around the infield for the Giants. He's up to a .297/.357/.534 slash line with 13 homers, 33 RBI, 32 runs scored and 16 doubles through 76 games.