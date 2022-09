Flores went 3-for-4 with one run scored in Wednesday's win over the Rockies.

Flores reached base in each of his first three at-bats and then came around to score the game's final run in the ninth. It had been a dreadful month for the Giants infielder until a recent five-game stretch, over which he's gone 9-for-21 (.428) with three multi-hit games. He's also collected four RBI while scoring two runs over that span.