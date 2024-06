Flores went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Friday's win over Texas.

Flores opened the game's scoring with a solo blast in the second inning before going deep again in the fourth. He's knocked three home runs while driving in seven runs over his last two games. Before that, he was stuck in a 21-game homerless drought, during which he produced a .490 OPS. Flores is now slashing .224/.298/.353 with four home runs and 21 RBI through 52 appearances.