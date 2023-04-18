Rosario is hoping to return to the lineup Friday after an MRI on his back was negative, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

There's an outside chance Rosario could be available sooner than that, but it sounds like Friday is realistically his first shot to be back in action. Rosario hasn't played since Saturday because of a back issue. Tyler Freeman has been recalled and is starting the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Tigers.