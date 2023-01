Rosario signed a one-year, $7.8 million contract with the Guardians on Friday to avoid arbitration, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After making $4.95 million in 2022, Rosario is now the fourth highest paid player in Cleveland. He is coming off a season where he led the team in hits and at-bats, while hitting .283 at the plate and recording 71 RBI and 86 runs. The 27-year-old also went 18-for-22 on stolen-base attempts.