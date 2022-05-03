Rosario (wrist) will start at shortstop and bat sixth Tuesday against the Padres.
Rosario makes his return to the starting nine after a sore left wrist kept him sidelined for the entirety of the Guardians' series with the Athletics over the weekend. Manager Terry Francona downplayed the injury when asked about the matter, and Rosario's re-entry into the lineup Tuesday supports the notion that the wrist issue won't be a major concern moving forward.
