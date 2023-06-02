Rosario isn't starting Friday against the Twins, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Rosario has collected just one hit in 18 at-bats across his last four games. He'll get a day off Friday to regroup while Brayan Rocchio picks up a start at shortstop while batting sixth.
