Rosario went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Tigers.

Rosario has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 14-for-32 (.438) in that span. Four of those hits (three doubles, one home run) have gone for extra bases. The shortstop had a bit of a slump in early July, but he's bounced back well over the last week-plus. He's slashing .290/.327/.402 with four homers, nine stolen bases, 27 RBI, 49 runs scored, 15 doubles and five triples through 82 games this year.