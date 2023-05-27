Rosario went 1-for-3 with a three-run double and a walk in Friday's win over the Cardinals.
Rosario's three-run double in the fifth inning proved to be the game-winning hit Friday. He turned in his first multi-RBI performance since April 3 after totaling just three RBI in his last 13 games. Rosario has gone 6-for-43 (.140) over his last 11 games, sinking his slash line to .239/.280/.333 with 11 extra-base hits and 13 RBI through 193 plate appearances.
More News
-
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Notches eighth steal•
-
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Three hits in Saturday's win•
-
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Homer short of cycle Friday•
-
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Four hits in win•
-
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Swipes bag Wednesday•