Rosario went 1-for-3 with a three-run double and a walk in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Rosario's three-run double in the fifth inning proved to be the game-winning hit Friday. He turned in his first multi-RBI performance since April 3 after totaling just three RBI in his last 13 games. Rosario has gone 6-for-43 (.140) over his last 11 games, sinking his slash line to .239/.280/.333 with 11 extra-base hits and 13 RBI through 193 plate appearances.