Rosario went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Yankees.
Rosario has struggled at the plate this season, hitting just .204 through 12 contests. His homer Wednesday was his first of the season, and he's added three stolen bases, four RBI and five runs scored. Despite the poor hitting, he's remained in the No. 2 hole in the lineup when he plays. Andres Gimenez was in that spot when Rosario got a day off Tuesday. Myles Straw's also been good early on and could also contend to move up the lineup if manager Terry Francona mixes things up.