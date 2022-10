Rosario went 3-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in a 5-3 victory Tuesday against the Royals.

Rosario singled in his first three at-bats and added a stolen base and a run scored in the fifth. He's 18-for-22 in stolen base attempts this season and has swiped six bags since Sept. 4. The 27-year-old has been on base often recently and has a .342/.354/.532 slash line with five stolen bases and 16 RBI in his last 18 games.