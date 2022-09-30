site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Not starting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Rosario isn't in the lineup Friday against the Royals.
Rosario was an everyday player for most of September, but he'll be held out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Gabriel Arias is taking over at shortstop and batting second.
