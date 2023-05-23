Rosario went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's 3-0 win over the White Sox.

Rosario had one of the Guardians' four hits in the contest, but couldn't come home after his first-inning single and steal. The shortstop has hit a rough patch, going 5-for-33 (.152) over his last eight contests. He's slashing .247/.282/.341 with a home run, eight steals, 10 RBI and 21 runs scored through 41 contests. Despite the poor hitting, he's remained in the No. 2 spot in the order on a near-everyday basis.

