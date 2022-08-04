Rosario went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Rosario hit a massive 450-foot homer in the fifth inning to put the Guardians up 4-0 in the contest. That was the longest homer in the shortstop's career. He has multiple hits in 13 of his last 23 games, batting .350 in that span. For the season, Rosario's put together a.293/.328/.414 slash line with six homers, 41 RBI, 58 runs scored, 10 stolen bases, 19 doubles and six triples in 98 contests.