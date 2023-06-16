Rosario went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Thursday's 8-6 win over the Padres.

Rosario seems to finally have his bat going -- he's gone 12-for-35 (.343) with three doubles, four RBI and six runs scored over his last nine games. He's still stuck on one home run for the season, which came back in April. The shortstop's .331 slugging percentage is 40 points worse than his previous low mark. He's added eight stolen bases, 17 RBI and 30 runs scored through 61 contests while batting second in a near-everyday role.