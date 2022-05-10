Rosario went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Monday's 12-9 extra-innings win over the White Sox.
All three of Rosario's hits were singles. This was his first multi-hit game since April 22, which is an encouraging sign for the 26-year-old as he looks to maintain an everyday role in the lineup. The strong play of Andres Gimenez lately has forced Rosario into left field, where he'll likely compete with Oscar Mercado and Steven Kwan for two places on manager Terry Francona's lineup card. Rosario owns a .220/.278/.260 slash line with seven RBI, 12 runs scored, two doubles and a stolen base through 108 plate appearances. He's yet to hit a home run after going yard 11 times last year.