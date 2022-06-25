Rosario went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Red Sox.
Rosario has gone without a hit just once in his last 17 games, batting .384 (28-for-73) in that span. The productive hitting hasn't come with an increase in walks, as he's generated just one free pass in that stretch, but it's helped him pick up five of his eight stolen bases on the year. The shortstop has added a .278/.310/.375 slash line overall with two home runs, 18 RBI, 34 runs scored, 10 doubles and four triples. He continues to regularly hit out of the No. 2 spot in the lineup.
