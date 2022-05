Rosario is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Rosario will get a breather for the series finale after he started at shortstop in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader while going a collective 1-for-8 with two runs and a walk. Andres Gimenez will cover shortstop in Rosario's stead, while Owen Miller shifts over from first base to cover Gimenez's normal post at the keystone.