Rosario is not in the starting lineup for the second game of a doubleheader against the Marlins on Saturday.
Rosario will sit out the second game of the twin bill against the Marlins after going 1-for-4 with a run scored in the 6-1 loss to Miami. Gabriel Arias will be the starting shortstop and hit seventh for the second contest.
