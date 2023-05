Rosario went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Angels.

Rosario kept his bat hot in Saturday's win with his third multi-hit effort in his last four games. The shortstop is slashing .270/.306/.387 with a home run, seven steals, eight RBI and 19 runs scored through 33 contests. He was hitting .225 as recently as May 8.