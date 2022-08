Rosario went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's victory over the Tigers.

Rosario doubled in the fourth inning before adding an RBI two-bagger in the sixth frame. He later singled and scored on a Oscar Gonzalez double in the eighth. The three hit effort was his third multi-hit performance of the month and the shortstop is batting .286 with three homers, three doubles, 10 RBI and six runs over eight games since the beginning of August.