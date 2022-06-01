Rosatio went 2-for-5 with a triple, a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Royals.

Rosario finished May in solid form. He hit .259/.300/.341 across 21 games for the month, adding five RBI, nine runs scored and a pair of stolen bases. The 26-year-old has bounced between shortstop and left field for much of the year -- it's been more of the former lately with the emergence of Oscar Gonzalez in right field forcing Steven Kwan over to left in recent contests. Rosario will find a place in the lineup most days anyway. He owns a .236/.281/.304 slash line with no home runs, three steals, 10 RBI, 18 runs scored, five doubles and three triples through 40 games.