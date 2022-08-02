Rosario went 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

This was Rosario's first multi-hit effort in his last five games. He hit a two-run blast in the third inning and then added a third RBI with a walkoff single in the 11th. The shortstop hit a strong .298 in July, and he's maintained a .294/.329/.408 slash line with five homers, 38 RBI, 56 runs scored and 10 stolen bases in 96 games overall.