Quantrill (1-2) took the loss Monday, coughing up five runs on eight hits and two walks over 3.1 innings as the Guardians fell 6-0 to the Rockies. He struck out two.

A Jurickson Profar solo shot in the first inning set the tone for the evening, and Quantrill got chased in the fourth after giving up four singles and two walks to the first seven hitters he faced in the frame. It's not clear if the leg bruise he suffered in his prior start after a line drive comebacker had any impact on his poor performance, but the right-hander will take a 5.40 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB through 25 innings into his next outing, likely to come this weekend in Boston.